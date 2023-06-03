Digging out from a Natural Disaster – Avoiding a Financial Disaster

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – San Bernardino County Fire and CalTrans are reporting that efforts are continuing to focus on Highway 38 to get this route open to Big Bear residents first and foremost. County Fire tells KBear that Highway 38 will open sooner than later and they will reevaluate during a meeting scheduled later tonight.

Highway 18 between Big Bear and Running Springs is a different story. Although there are crews working on that section of the highway the challenges are much greater and will take longer to complete the work but a spokesperson from CalTrans has assured that this section of highway has not been forgotten. They recognize that Snow Valley is still cut off with workers unable to return.

“We are concerned for the safety and livelihood of our employees” says Wade Reeser, General Manager for Big Bear Mountain Resort. “Opening the highways is something we need in order to avoid adding a financial disaster to the natural disaster. Aside from the resorts and our employees there are sport shops, equipment rental companies and restaurants that depend on visitors and they can’t survive if that revenue is cut off”.

Unless the US Mail trucks are turned away for unknown reasons there will be additional deliveries leading to a big sorting process at the post offices. Some mail has been delivered and they anticipate that to increase in the next handful of days. As updates are provided we will provide them to you.