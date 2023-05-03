According To Authorities, Highway 38 Should Open Sooner Than Later

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – Big Bear is in relatively good shape in comparison to other local mountain communities such as Running Springs, Lake Arrowhead and Crestline. The San Bernardino National Forest has been declared closed for a period of time projected to reopen on March 16th. Big Bear Mountain Resort and other Forest Permittees may continue to operate. The forest closure does not affect the highways or roads that pass through the National Forest. Highway 18 and 38 are controlled by CalTrans and the California Highway Patrol and they will be open or closed based upon the current road conditions. Highway 18 between Big Bear and Lucerne Valley is open for downbound traffic along with upbound traffic for residents, essential workers and needed deliveries by presenting at the roadblock proper verifiable identification in order to proceed to Big Bear.

Some postal trucks have been allowed to deliver mail to Big Bear and what has arrived is being sorted. There may be very limited postal service available today at the post offices.

Officials have stated that Highway 38 will be open sooner than later providing access for residents, essential workers and essential deliveries followed later by limited access for second homeowners followed by a full opening at a later time.