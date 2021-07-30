Highway 38 Expected to Remain Closed Overnight per Caltrans

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Caltrans closed Highway 38 today at approximately 1:30pm due to mudslides, rocks and debris on the roadway caused by heavy rains in the area. Continued rainfall and slides have hampered their efforts to reopen the highway today. At this time, Caltrans continues to assess and repair the damage. Repairs are expected to continue overnight as additional resources have been requested. According to Terri Kasinga, Information Officer for Caltrans, Highway 38 will remain closed overnight in both directions from Lake Williams to Forest Falls until further notice. Travelers are advised to take the alternate route of Highway 18, the front grade, or Highway 18 to and from Lucerne Valley. With more isolated showers expected tomorrow, it is uncertain whether Highway 38 will reopen in the morning. Stay tuned to KBHR radio and website for more information.

Big Bear News – Big Bear Valley – Intense Thunder Storm Closes Highway 38 due to Fire Debris. Reopening not Expected until Saturday Morning. Highway 38 is closed in both directions from Lake Williams to Forest Falls due to mudslide and debris in the roadway as a result of an intense summer thunder storm which spread El Dorado Fire debris, mud and flood waters across the Highway 38. Although it is unknown at this time exactly when the route will reopen at this time, Caltrans believes it could be as early as sometime Saturday Morning.

Highway 38 blocked by Storm Debris near El Dorado Fire burn area

Lightning tree strikes ignite several tree snag fires. Fire crews are and Forest Service working for containment and control.