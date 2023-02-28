Hwy 18/Lucerne Valley Travel Access For Residents, Essential Workers & Supply Trucks

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – Road conditions are changing per CalTrans now allowing for greater flexibility of travel for residents and essential workers. At this time, Highway 18/Lucerne Valley is the only route accessible for travel with limitations. Southbound (upbound traffic) is closed to travelers with the exception of verified residents, verified essential workers and verified supply trucks with an R2 chain restriciton. Be prepared to show valid identification for these exceptions. The Northbound (downbound traffic) lanes are open, also with an R2 chain restriction, however, travelers should expect delays from upbound escorts assisting supply trucks. Remember, R2 chain restrictions mean vehicles must have chains on their drive wheels unless driving a 4-wheel drive vehicle with snow tires.

Highway 38 to Mentone and Highway 18/330 to Highland remain completely closed for travel to/from Big Bear.

As we prepare for more snow expected tonight, please restrict travel for essential needs only as we all continue to dig out from this series of storms.