SR-18 Partially Reopens Near Crestline

Big Bear News – Crestline, CA – Caltrans has announced that they will reopen Highway 18 near Crestline, with assistance of a pilot car, starting tomorrow, January 7th at 3pm. The highway has been closed for emergency repairs after a section of the roadway near Panorama Point between 40th Street and SR-138 was washed out during the latest series of recent storms. As construction continues to fully restore the damaged roadway, the pilot car will bring vehicles up and down the highway utilizing the northbound lanes for travel. The escort vehicle will operate 24/7. Travelers should anticipate that wait times could be in excess of 30 minutes depending on the number of travelers utilizing the state route at any time.