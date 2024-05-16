Vehicle Fire Spreads Igniting Nearby Vegetation

Big Bear Lake CA – Big Bear News – On Wednesday 5/15/24 at 1:30 p.m., Big Bear Fire was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Mill Creek Rd. Upon arrival, Brush Engine 281 discovered a well involved vehicle that had spread into the nearby vegetation. Fire crews quickly deployed hose line around the 50×50 spot vegetation fire and the vehicle fire.

Battalion Chief Luke Wagner was on scene and in command of the response with assistance from the US Forest Service as well as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos courtesy of Big Bear Fire Department

