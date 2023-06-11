Residential Structure Fire in Sugarloaf

Big Bear News – Sugarloaf, CA – A residential structure fire was reported in the 500 Block of Sunset Lane in Sugarloaf at approximately 10:41 p.m., on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Upon arrival, fire crews observed heavy smoke and flames to the exterior of an A-frame residential structure. Crews quickly extinguished the fire within approximately 10 minutes. Fire crews remained on scene for two hours to ensure completed extinguishment. The neighboring residential structure sustained damage to the exterior only. Occupants of the home self-evacuated prior to fire crew arrival and no injuries were reported.

The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department to respond with assistance from CAL Fire and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Battalion Chief Brian Parham was on-scene and in command of the response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.

Photo supplied by the Big Bear Fire Department.