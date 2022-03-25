Structure Fire in Sugarloaf

Big Bear News – Sugarloaf, CA – A residential structure fire was reported in the 500 Block of Riverside Avenue in Sugarloaf at approximately 4:05 a.m., on Friday, March 25, 2022. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke showing from the second story bedroom window. Crews quickly went into offensive attack mode and were able to extinguish the fire within approximately 10 minutes. Fire crews remained on the scene for an hour to ensure the fire was completely extinguished. There was one occupant home who self-evacuated prior to fire crew arrival.

The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department to respond with assistance from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department; Battalion Chief Dan Rogers was on-scene and in command of the response. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.