Baldwin Lake Structure Fire: Fire Held to the Attic

Big Bear News, Big Bear, CA – A residential structure fire was reported in the area of E Minnow Lane and Baldwin Lake Road, Big Bear City, at approximately 10:48 a.m., on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a single-story modular residence with smoke showing from all sides of the structure. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire within approximately 45 minutes. There were no occupants home at the time of the structure fire. The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department to respond with assistance from CAL FIRE and Forest Service; Battalion Chief Luke Wagner was on-scene and in command of the response. Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.



