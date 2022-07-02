Structure Fire in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – A residential structure fire was reported in the early morning hours at 40095 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake at approximately 3:17 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a well involved residential structure with smoke and flames showing. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire within approximately 20 minutes. There were no occupants home at the time. The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department to respond with assistance from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Caltrans due to a hard closure of the boulevard. Battalion Chief Luke Wagner was on-scene and in command of the response. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Big Bear Fire Department.

Photos Courtesy of: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.