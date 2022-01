Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – US forest service crews will conduct pile burning today, Thursday January 13th, east of Baldwin Lake. Crews are taking advantage of optimal weather conditions to preform this prescribed burn. Burn location is along Arrastre Creek Rd. (2N02), which is east of Baldwin Lake. See map below. Ignitions will occur between one mile east of Vale Dr. and Forest Road No. 2N87Y. Smoke and flame may be visible in the Big Bear Valley.