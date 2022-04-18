SBNF Cancels Prescribed Burn Scheduled for Today, But Test Burn Smoke is Visible

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA -UPDATE: 11:35AM – According to Lisa Cox, Public Affairs Specialist for the US Forest Service, today’s prescribed burn will not move forward today after an unsuccessful test burn. Smoke is visible in the forested area of the test burn located just southeast of Knickerbocker Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to fire officials with San Bernardino National Forest, crews are preparing to continue with their prescribed burning project south of the Big Bear Lake area on Monday, April 18. Located just southeast of Knickerbocker Road, this particular area slated for treatment encompasses approximately 40 acres of dead and down woody debris. However, crews will only burn as weather conditions and staffing allow. Throughout the week firefighters will patrol and mop up the unit as needed, and smoldering material will continue putting up smoke from within the unit boundary. The area will not be closed to the public, but visitors should exercise caution when using the Dickies Trail (1E25) and Coyote Trail (1E40). The area will also be impacted by smoke. Knickerbocker Road (2N08) and Mill Creek Road (2N10) continue to be closed as part of the winter road closure. This project will be a broadcast burn, where fire crews treat an area within a pre-determined boundary to mimic a low-intensity fire ignited by a lightning strike. Continuing this important work on the South Big Bear project will make the area safer for firefighters to work behind homes in the event of a wildfire.