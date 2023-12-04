Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Prescribed Burn Scheduled Today by US Forest Service

Big Bear Valley – Big Bear News – The San Bernardino National Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn at the east end of Big Bear Valley today, Wednesday, April 12th, starting at approximately 8am along Forest Road 2N04. The Forest Service expected to continue this controlled burn through this Friday, April 14th. Smoke will be visible in the Valley today through the weekend. If smoke is noted in the area of the prescribed burn, please do not report.

