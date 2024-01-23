Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

San Bernardino National Forest, Burning on Baldwin Project 

Big Bear Valley – Big Bear News -The Mountain Top RD of the San Bernardino NF will be conducting a prescribed burn in the forest on the Baldwin Project on the east end of the Big Bear Valley. Below is a map showing the areas to be burnt in green. We will start at approximately 1030 am, Tuesday the 23rd 2024, smoke will be visible over the following days as the firefighters monitor the burn.

