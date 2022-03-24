Prescribed Burn in Big Bear Lake Scheduled for Friday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: After initiating a test fire, the prescribed burn scheduled for today was enacted as planned.

Previous Story: Fire crews are planning for more prescribed burning activities in the Big Bear Lake area later this week. Up to 20 acres on Forest Service land will be targeted on Friday, March 25th, in the vicinity of Club View Drive and Willow Avenue of the Moonridge neighborhood. The area, including the Bristlecone and Fern trails, will remain open to visitors, who are advised that smoke will be present. Areas treated with fire will continue to smolder throughout the weekend. Crews will remain on scene daily to monitor and patrol. Rain and/or snow forecasted for Monday will help crews with mop up operations.

Prescribed burning brings numerous benefits to the area. Not only does fire have a natural role in the ecosystem, reducing fuels near communities creates a safer space for firefighters to work in the event of an approaching wildfire. Close to 350 acres of prescribed burning has been accomplished this past winter near communities and fire stations. More acres, including around Big Bear Lake, will be treated this spring as weather conditions and staffing allow.