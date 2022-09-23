Manzanita Fire Held to 27 Acres

Update: Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA September 23, 2022: Quick response resulted in holding the Manzanita Fire to 27 acres

Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA September 23, 2022: At approximately 3:35 PM, San Bernardino National Forest firefighters responded to an initial vegetation fire at the Southeast of Keller Peak by Forest Service Road 1N09 and approximately 1N64 near the Middle Control Road. The Manzanita Fire is approximately 50 acres and responding forces are concentrating efforts to stopping forward progress along the ridgeline. San Bernardino National Forest is in command assisted by San Bernardino County Fire, CalFire BDU, Running Springs Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Sheriff.