Big Bear News – September 23, 2022 – A fire has been reported at approximately 3:20pm today off of Highway 330 near Manzanita Flats resulting in a full closure of Highway 330 from the bottom at Highland to the top at Running Springs. Smoke is quite visible in the area with the estimated size of the fire currently at 50+ acres with moderate to rapid rate of spread. The fire has been named the Manzanita Fire. More details to follow.