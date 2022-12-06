Smoke Visible from Wrightwood’s “Sheep Fire”

Big Bear News – Big Bear Valley, CA – UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations have been called for all of Wrightwood. The Sheep Fire does not pose a threat to Big Bear.

UPDATE: 4:10PM – The FIRIS, Fire Integrated Real time Intelligence System, has provided a real-time fire incident update on the size of the Sheep Fire. It is now being reported that the size of the Sheep Fire is at 774 acres and 5% containment.

UPDATE: 3:15PM – The Sheep Fire has grown to 150 acres and is 5% contained. It is burning toward Desert Front Road. Law enforcement is going door-to-door with a mandatory evacuation for Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon. The remaining area of Wrightwood is under an evacuation warning. An evacuation center has been set up at Serrano High School in Phelan.

UPDATE: 2:30PM – Smoke is visible along the North Shore mountain range in Big Bear from a fire near Wrightwood. There is not a fire in the Big Bear Valley. Kbear sources report that the Sheep Fire is now at approximately 150 acres. The vegetation fire is located at Sheep Creek Drive and State Highway 2 in Wrightwood.

The Sheep Fire was first reported at 6:36 pm on Saturday, June 11th to the Angeles National Forest Dispatch by San Bernardino County. The fire was initially reported as approximately 1/4 of an acre in size. Firefighting units headed to the scene quickly. Currently, firefighters, engines, aircraft, and other resources have been on the scene since last night. The fire is now being managed by the Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire, and Cal Fire SBU (San Bernardino Unit) in unified command.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Sheep Fire is at 5% containment. With the fire becoming more active, crews are actively working along the perimeter of the fire. Road closures continue along State Route 2. It is important to note that the fire is burning away from the town of Wrightwood, CA.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.