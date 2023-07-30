Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Music, News, Road Conditions, Sports - Big Bear Lake, California

Manzanita Flat Fire Reported Sunday, July 30th

by

Big Bear News – San Bernardino National Forest – On Sunday, July 30th, a vegetation fire was reported at 2:44pm east of Highway 330 near the shooting range. A second alarm response was requested shortly thereafter. Airtankers were called in to assist. By 3:30pm, fire crews had made good progress in slowing the progression of the fire. As of 3:45pm, per Air Attack, the fire was holding at 8.3 acres and a hose lay has been established around the fire. By 4:15pm, Air Attack released the air tankers to tend to another fire. Highway 330 remains open for travelers.

Related Posts:

Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5