Update: “Cactus Fire” East of Baldwin Lake, 35 Acres, 50% Contained

Big Bear News – Baldwin Lake, CA – UPDATE: As of 5pm, the Cactus Fire is 50% contained and 35 acres.

A fire was reported by off-road explorers on Saturday afternoon located approximately 2 miles East of Baldwin Lake. Fire crews responded quickly with aircraft assistance and have maintained the fire to 28 acres. Ten firefighting aircraft have been assigned to the fire. Named the “Cactus Fire”, it is not a threat to structures. Crews are getting a good handle on it and are reporting that the forward rate of spread has slowed significantly. Smoke is visible in the Big Bear Valley.