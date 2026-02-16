Snowfall Builds as Winter Systems Move Through Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – A cold, active winter pattern continues across the San Bernardino Mountains this week, with multiple waves of snow, gusty winds, and rapidly changing road conditions. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 12 noon on Wednesday as this system moves through.

Early Week (Mon–Tue): Today’s first surge brings steady snowfall, daytime highs in the low 30s, and overnight lows in the teens. Kbear’s Ben’s Weather notes that colder air behind the front will keep snow levels low, dropping to the 4000’ level by this evening allowing snow to accumulate quickly on all major routes into the valley.

Midweek (Tue–Wed): Another weather system will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with colder air and heavy snow with blizzard like conditions possible and the snow level as low as 3000’.

Late Week (Thu): Snow showers will even persist into Thursday as one last disturbance moves through the area, bringing total weekly snowfall accumulations in the 1–2?foot range, with locally higher amounts possible.



Expect chain controls, intermittent delays, and icy stretches on the highways. Keep on top of changing weather and road conditions on KBHR-FM and KBHR933.com Road’s Page as this storm pattern remains dynamic and conditions can shift quickly. And, remember that State Route 38 will resume a full closure on Tuesday, February 17th, through Thursday from 7am to 5pm. The route will re-open on Friday with one-way lane flagging.