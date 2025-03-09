KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Big Bear News - San Bernardino County — Caltrans crews will be performing a SWARM operation on State Route 18 (SR-18) between Running Springs and Big Bear Lake resulting in a need for a FULL CLOSURE during the work phase. Work will occur on Monday, September 8th to Friday, September 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. conducting a full closure of State Route 18 from Green Valley … [Read more...] about Caltrans SR-18 Construction Alert: Daytime Closures Start Soon
Big Bear’s Sky Symphony: Boat Parade & Drone Show Light Up Labor Day Weekend
Big Bear Lake, CA — Friday, August 29, 2025 - Big Bear News - This Labor Day weekend, Big Bear Lake transforms into a canvas of light, sound, and celebration. As twilight settles over the mountains, the Rotary Club's Boat Parade of Lights kicks off at 7:00 PM, launching from Garstin Island and tracing a glowing path along the south shore to the Carol Morrison East Public
Power Outage Today Due to Lightening Strike; Full Restoration Expected Between 3pm to 5pm; UPDATE 2:45pm: Power Fully Restored
Big Bear News - Big Bear Lake, CA - UPDATE: As of 2:38pm, power has been fully restored to all of the Big Bear Valley per Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. If you are still without power, please call 1-800-808-2837. UPDATE: As of 1:50pm, power is beginning to be restored to areas of the Big Bear Valley. Full restoration may take longer and is expected to be fully restored
Power Outage Disrupts Big Bear Valley: Crews Respond Swiftly to Prevent Fire Risk
Big Bear Lake, CA — Big Bear News - August 24, 2025 - A widespread power outage swept across Big Bear Valley on Saturday afternoon after a tree wire overheated and melted, triggering electrical arcing and prompting immediate action from Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES). The outage affected most of the valley, leaving homes, businesses, and weekend events temporarily in the
Power Outage in Big Bear Lake
Big Bear News - Big Bear, CA - Bear Valley Electric, Inc., has informed KBHR that a fault on the 34 kV sub transmission has taken down all electrical power in the Big Bear Valley except for the Village and out to the dam on the south side of Big Bear Lake. The estimated time for repair as of this post is three hours (approximately 11pm).