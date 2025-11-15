Flood Watch in Effect for Big Bear with Potential for Snowfall Ahead

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Winter is making an early entrance in Big Bear this weekend and into Thanksgiving week, bringing a mix of sunshine, brisk temperatures, and several chances for snow. As predicted in the forecast for this weekend, rain, heavy at times, is soaking Southern California including our mountaintop communities. With last night’s rainfall, we have already reached up to 2 inches of rain around the Big Bear Valley depending on your location. With rainfall continuing, that figure could double. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that began Saturday morning, November 15th, at 8:23am remaining in effect through 1:00am on Sunday, November 16.

According to Kbear’s Meteorologist Ben Brissey, of Ben’s Weather, gusty south to southwest winds 25-35 mph will also accompany this storm as the snow level remains near 9,000 feet today with daytime highs around 50 and overnight lows dropping to 22 degrees. Lighter showers are expected later this afternoon and evening as the low lifts northeast through the region. Snow levels are expected to drop overnight down around 8,000 feet tonight, to near 7,000 feet on Sunday, so we could see a rain-snow mixture tomorrow. You can expect the clouds and showers to decrease with highs in the lower 40s and lows remaining in the low 20’s.

This break will be short-lived as our next storm will move in on Monday with more rain and snow through Tuesday with snow levels starting out near 7,000 feet on Monday, dropping to around 6,000 feet on Tuesday, where 3-6 inches of snow is possible with more expected above the 7,000 foot resort level. Expect another short break on Wednesday, with more unsettled weather forecast to arrive on Thursday and Friday.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation WARNINGS for Forest Falls and Seven Oaks, areas already impacted by recent storms. As a reminder, Highway 38 is closed for travel to/from Big Bear due to excessive road damage from the last rainstorm. Highway 18/330, the front route, and Highway 18 to/from Lucerne Valley are your options for traveling to/from Big Bear at this time.

Authorities are keeping a close eye on the Line Fire burn areas for the potential of mud and debris flows that could possibly affect passage on Highway 330. Snow plows are actively removing fallen rocks on the roadways on our mountain highways for the safety of travelers. If you are planning to travel into the mountains through next week, be prepared for changing weather conditions and always carry tire chains in the winter months in our mountaintop communities. Stay tuned to KBHR’s local weather updates and road conditions at 93.3 FM or 102.5 FM or www.kbhr933.com.