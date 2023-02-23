First Ever “Blizzard Warning” Issued for the Big Bear Valley

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – The San Diego National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning, the first of its kind ever issued, for the San Bernardino County Mountains, including Big Bear, effective from 4 AM Friday to 4 PM Saturday. Travel is highly discouraged as it will be very difficult to impossible due to the extremely heavy snow and extremely high winds expected. The potential for road closures is highly likely. Currently, our local roadways and highways are under an R3 chain restriction meaning all vehicles, regardless of the type of vehicle, must have chains on the drive wheels. Conditions are expected to worsen over the next 24 to 48 hours with the addition of several more feet of snowfall expected.