Winter Weather Advisory in Effect through Monday, March 3rd at 10am

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Sunday, March 2, 2025, 8pm -There is a Winter Weather Advisory now in effect through Monday, March 3, 2025 at 10am. The anticipated snow showers have finally hit the Valley this evening with the snow level expected to drop as low as 3,500 feet with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible with upwards of 12 inches at the higher elevations. Travel is not advised as roads are icy and west winds, gusting up to 30 mph, will reduce visibility. This storm is expected to taper off on Monday with a new storm forecasted to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. Chain restrictions are in place this evening. Check the KBHR Roads Page for the most up to date information. For current weather updates, visit the KBHR Weather Page for Ben’s Weather.