Big Bear Lake Issues a Release Regarding Recent Storms

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – The City of Big Bear Lake has been operating under snow conditions 24/7 since Thursday, February 23. As of today, most parts of the City have received four (4) feet or greater of snow fall. City officials have been in constant collaboration with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Big Bear Station, the Big Bear Fire Authority, Caltrans District 8, and California Highway Patrol – Lake Arrowhead Station in an effort to safeguard Highway 18 through Lucerne as the Big Bear Valley’s “lifeline” for emergency access and essential deliveries.

This week’s weather forecast is predicting a welcome break in winter weather which will allow our Public Works crew members and City contractors to catch-up on snow removal operations focused on creating safe passage for residential neighborhoods, widening roadways and clearing of public sidewalks. Due to the amount of snowfall accumulation within the recent days, City staff anticipates that these operations will likely continue through next week. We ask for your patience as we navigate these operations to ensure safe and effective access to the community.

As the City is still under snow conditions, parking on all Big Bear Lake streets is prohibited. Homeowners and hosts must ensure driveways and berms are cleared before visiting, noting that snow removal services are currently overwhelmed. Cars parked on public streets will be cited and towed as they interfere with the City’s ability to clear and widen streets to enhance access for residents, businesses, and visitors.

“The City of Big Bear Lake is a popular winter destination” said Mayor Randall Putz, “and I’m sure many are eager to visit and experience the exceptional snow we received. Our essential workers need time before that can safely happen. We look forwarding to welcoming everyone back as soon as conditions allow.”

