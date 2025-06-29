Smoke Visible in Big Bear from the Lake Fire in Silverwood/Hesperia

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – A fire in the Silverwood Lake and Hesperia Area, named the Lake Fire, began on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 4:29pm. This fire does not pose a threat to Big Bear. A shift in the winds late Sunday afternoon has resulted in smoke now visible in the Big Bear Valley.

The Lake Fire has burned approximately 485 acres with 0% containment at this time. The incident is in Unified Command with the USFS: San Bernardino National Forest, CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit, San Bernardino County Fire, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire crews are continuing to work through the night to build containment lines and protect nearby communities. Evacuation Orders are in effect south of Highway 138 between Interstate 15 and Highway 173.

Evacuation Warnings are in effect North of Highway 138 and Highway 173, from Summit Valley Road to Arrowhead Lake Road. As of 4pm on Sunday, June 29, 2025, the fire has, unfortunately, impacted parts of the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT.). A a temporary trail closure has been issued for two sections of the PCT between Silverwood Lake and I-15 along Highway 138. For those hiking the trail, please DO NOT pass the trail/road closed signs. Your safety is their top priority, and the area is considered hazardous. Please stay away and follow the safety measures in place.