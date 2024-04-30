San Bernardino National Forest Fire Personnel Conducting Prescribed Fire in Angelus Oaks on Tuesday through Friday

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, CA – Fire personnel of the San Bernardino National Forest are in place to conduct a prescribed fire on forest land near Angelus Oaks, April 30 – May 3. The project is planned for 200 acres and located west and northwest of both the unincorporated community and State Route 38. Activity times will be from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There are factors that may postpone or cancel the burn, such as wind and weather, permissive burn day, resource availability and other incidents. No road closures are planned. However, roads near the burn area will be busy with fire personnel and equipment; drivers should use caution in the area. Also, notices will be in place on the roadway to alert residents and visitors of the prescribed burn activity and not to report smoke if visible.