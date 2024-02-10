Line Fire Update: October 2, 2024

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Line fire is currently mapped at 43 ,890 acres and containment is 79% with 2270 fire personnel. Yesterday, there was a high heat advisory over the fire area which will remain in effect today. The most active fire behavior continues to be along the Santa Ana River drainage with fire moving up the drainage to Sand Creek on the north and also near the community of Pinezanita. Smoke may be visible to the community of Running springs from islands of fuel burning within the fire perimeter with no threat to the containment line.

The fire remains active along the eastern flank in the Angelus Oaks area as the fire burned up to Highway 38 just north of Angelus Oaks. Firefighting resources continue to use a direct suppression tactic on the Line Fire as firefighting resources continue to build containment lines along the fire’s edge in an attempt keep the fire within its current footprint. Crews will continue to access and extinguish fire in the Bear and Siberia creek drainage when safe to do so in this very steep area with the support from water dropping helicopters. Monitor and patrol tactics

continue along the western and southern edges of the fire perimeter.

Bear Valley Unified School District has cancelled classes at all sites for today with the hopes of returning students and staff to school tomorrow. Stay tuned to KBHR for updates.