Smoke Visible from the “Gold Fire” in Holcomb Valley with Continuing Updates

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – 2pm, Tuesday, August 5th – Smoke from the Gold Fire is minimal today due to the shift of winds primarily blowing smoke away from Big Bear. Overnight, the fire was mapped at 936 acres and, as of this afternoon, is now at 5% containment. Firefighting helicopter activity will remain active throughout the day. Boaters on the lake are asked to give the firefighting personnel extra space. Structures remain unthreatened at this time.

The Gold Fire is being managed under Unified Command with San Bernardino National Forest and CAL FIRE BDU Unit. The fire remains active with a moderate rate of spread allowing for continued fire growth to the northeast. Firefighters are working in steep, difficult to access areas. The Recreation Sites that are temporarily closed for fire personnel and public safety include the Holcomb Valley Campground and Pinnacles Climbing Area. Also, Forest Service Roads that are closed include 3N10 and all spur roads, 3N07 and all spur roads, 3N32 and 3N43.

1pm, Tuesday, August 5th – The Gold Fire remains at 936 acres and is now 5% contained with 500 firefighting personnel assigned to the fire.

12noon, Tuesday, August 5th – Smoke from the Gold Fire coming into the Big Bear Valley is minimal due to the shift of winds primarily blowing smoke away from Big Bear. Overnight, the fire was mapped at 936 acres with 0% containment. Holcomb Valley Campground was evacuated and remains closed. Local Forest road closures in the area of the Gold Fire are now in effect. Firefighting helicopter activity will remain active throughout the day. If you are boating on the lake, please give firefighting personnel extra space. Also, structures remain unthreatened at this time.

1:45pm, Monday, August 4th – The Gold Fire is now at 348 acres with a slow to moderate rate of spread and 0% containment. Full aircraft response with multiple engines and crews are on the scene. The fire broke out at 9:19am on Forest Service Road 3N10. No structures remain threatened at this time.

1pm, Monday, August 4th – The Gold Fire is now reportedly at 130 acres with a slow to moderate rate of spread. Additional resources have been requested by Incident Command.

12noon, Monday, August 4th – The Gold Fire is now reported to be at 80 acres with 0% containment. Firefighting authorities confirm that no structures are threatened from this fire with heavy resources battling the blaze. Heavy smoke is visible at the North East end of the Big Bear Valley with additional drift smoke visible throughout Big Bear from Santa Barbara’s Gifford Fire.

10am, Monday, August 4th – Smoke is visible from the Gold Fire that was reported this morning at 9:19am located in Holcomb Valley, 1 mile North of Baldwin Lake. The fire is now at 100 acres and groundcrews are working on putting a hose lay around the fire while air support is fighting the fire from above. The US Forest Service is the lead agency on the Gold Fire with support from CalFire. No structures are threatened at this time.