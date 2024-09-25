Line Fire Update: September 25, 2024 – Flare up

UPDATE 9:30 PM – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – The Line Fire recent runs in Bear Creek have been putting up smoke and heat signatures in the steep canyon. Ground crews continue to work on full containment along with air support doing water drops. These types of flare ups are not welcomed but not unexpected by the Firefighters.

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – There have been a couple of flare ups on the East and North East edges of the Line Fire which is not out of the ordinary and described by Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis. There are still hot spots and areas of vegetation that hasn’t burned resulting in flare ups and tree torching. Fire crews are working towards full containment which stands now at 67%. Heavy lift Helicopters including a twin rotor Chinook and Sky Crane are working with lake water drops on the hot spots and flames while ground crews continue to work the steep and extreme canyon terrain.