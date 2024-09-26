Line Fire, Thursday, September 26, 2024 – Flare Up

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Line Fire remains within containment lines at 39, 232 acres and 83% contained. There have been some flare ups in the Bear Creek drainage area in steep, inaccessible terrain. Aircraft is assigned to the fire in these difficult to reach areas and smoke has been visible in the Big Bear Valley during these flare ups. But, it is important to emphasize that the flare ups are within the containment lines.

Highway 330 remains closed from Highland to Running Springs while Highway 18 and 38 are fully open.