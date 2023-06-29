Units Respond to Wildfire on Goldmine Drive Near Bear Mountain

Big Bear Lake – Big Bear News – UPDATE: As of 3pm, all aircraft have been released from the fire near Bear Mountain that started at 1:46pm today, Thursday, June 29th and the fire is now in mop up stages. Ground crews were able to lay hose around the fire holding it at one acre. Quick response and the successful use of resources, including ground firefighters, helicopters and aircraft, resulted in keeping the fire at bay. This is a reminder, however, that we are now in fire season.

A fire was reported at 1:46pm today, Thursday, June 29th, near Bear Mountain on Goldmine Drive. Smoke and flames are visible in the Big Bear Valley. The fire is at approximately 1/4 acre with moderate spread with the potential to reach up to 15 acres. Full wildland response is enroute with ground crews and aircraft on the scene including 3 airtankers and 2 helicopters making water drops. Firefighters are making excellent progress on the fire as they hit it hard with all the available resources.