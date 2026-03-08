SkyFest Big Bear Returns to Champion Dark Skies and Stargazing this August

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear Lake is preparing to light up the night sky by turning down the lights below. From August 14–16, 2026, Care for Big Bear and Visit Big Bear will host “SkyFest Big Bear”, a three-day celebration of science, discovery, and dark skies dedicated to astronomy, nocturnal wildlife, and combating light pollution.

This year’s festival brings together astrophysicists and scientists from NASA and Caltech, alongside experts from DarkSky International. Speakers will explore everything from black holes and NASA’s next-generation space telescopes to the search for extraterrestrial life. Attendees will also get an insider look at the groundbreaking solar science conducted locally at the Big Bear Solar Observatory.

Beyond the keynote lectures, visitors can journey through space and time inside the immersive AstroDome, ride the Scenic Sky Chair for mountaintop stargazing, take guided night hikes through the pine forest, and enjoy live art under the stars. Designed to educate and inspire, SkyFest offers a packed schedule of daytime expos, hands-on family trail treks, and late-night telescope sessions atop the mountain.

Daily Festival Highlights:

AstroFest | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Big Bear Lake Convention Center (42900 Big Bear Blvd)

Big Bear Lake Convention Center (42900 Big Bear Blvd) Details: The daytime hub features keynote presentations from NASA and DarkSky International speakers, local vendor booths, and an immersive Planetarium Dome experience revealing the wonders of the cosmos.

DiscoverFest | 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Big Bear Discovery Center (40971 North Shore Dr/Hwy 38)

Big Bear Discovery Center (40971 North Shore Dr/Hwy 38) Details: FREE for families and young stargazers, this event features guided twilight hikes along the Nature Trail and hands-on activities centered around Big Bear’s nocturnal wildlife.

Stargaze at the Summit | 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Location: Snow Summit (880 Summit Blvd)

Snow Summit (880 Summit Blvd) Details: Attendees take a ride on the Scenic Sky Chair to the top of Snow Summit for telescope stargazing, guided night hikes through the pine forest, and dark sky presentations from one of the valley’s highest vantage points.

Special Add-On Experiences:

Forest Sound Bath (6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Daily) : A soothing, meditative experience featuring singing bowls under the forest canopy at Snow Summit, hosted by Mystic Rose Studios.

(6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Daily) A soothing, meditative experience featuring singing bowls under the forest canopy at Snow Summit, hosted by Mystic Rose Studios. Astrophotography Workshops (8:30 PM – 10:30 PM): Led by Bending Energy Photography. Friday, August 14th caters to beginner and intermediate photographers, while Saturday, August 15th focuses on intermediate and advanced techniques.

Ticket Information:

Tickets include a 3-Day or 1-Day Skyfest Passes with reduced children tickets with a paying adult as well as individual event tickets available.

For more information or to book your cosmic experience visit CareForBigBear.com. LOCALS! Use promo code LOOKUPBB for 50% off your tickets!