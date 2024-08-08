Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Music, News, Road Conditions, Sports - Big Bear Lake, California

 Annual Perseid Meteor Shower Star Party on Saturday, August 10th 

by

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The Big Bear Valley Astronomical Society is holding it’s Annual Perseid Meteor Shower Star Party this Saturday, August 10th, at Ski Beach at Meadow Park in Big Bear Lake from 7pm to 11pm. This is a free event for the public to engage with astronomers who will be on hand to operate telescopes where attendees can view different astronomical objects including stars, planets, and more and learn about the incredible skies above us. Big Bear is a prime destination for night sky viewing being away from bright cities lights. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun 

Related Posts:

Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5