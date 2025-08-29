Big Bear’s Sky Symphony: Boat Parade & Drone Show Light Up Labor Day Weekend

Big Bear Lake, CA — Friday, August 29, 2025 – Big Bear News – This Labor Day weekend, Big Bear Lake transforms into a canvas of light, sound, and celebration. As twilight settles over the mountains, the Rotary Club’s Boat Parade of Lights kicks off at 7:00 PM, launching from Garstin Island and tracing a glowing path along the south shore to the Carol Morrison East Public Launch Ramp. Over 30 boats, decked out in dazzling lights, will glide across the lake in a two-hour procession that’s free to watch from prime spots like Rotary Park, Pine Knot Marina, Veterans Park, and Meadows Park
Then comes the grand finale.
At approximately 9:00 PM, the sky above Big Bear Lake will erupt into a choreographed spectacle as hundreds of drones take flight from Pine Knot Marina. This 15-minute Drone Show Spectacular, now in its third year, is proudly presented by Visit Big Bear and promises to be the most breathtaking yet. Whether you’re perched in The Village, relaxing at Veteran’s Park, or gazing from mountaintop trails, you’ll witness a synchronized ballet of light and motion illuminating the alpine night.
KBHR 93.3 & 102.5 FM will be your sonic guide, syncing the skies with sound. From the lakeshore to the peaks, “The Bear is Everywhere”—bringing rhythm, resonance, and local flavor to this unforgettable experience