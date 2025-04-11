Visit Big Bear Debuts “Alpine Zoo Wild Lights” Holiday Spectacle

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This winter, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo will transform into a glowing alpine wonderland with the debut of the “Alpine Zoo Wild Lights” presented by Visit Big Bear. Sparkling with more than one million lights, this walk-through wonderland brings together families, friends, and holiday dreamers for a joyful celebration of light and wildlife.

From November 6 to January 4, guests can explore four immersive zones across 40 enchanted nights, each telling a story through light, snow, and sound. Highlights include:

• The Wilderness Gateway: A 100-foot illuminated pine and a golden two-story teddy bear welcome visitors.

• The Village of Light: A festive plaza with glowing ornaments, cone trees, and seasonal treats like cocoa and cider from Moonridge Coffee Company Zoo Café.

• The North Pole Path: Oversized decorations and Santa’s Sleigh offer perfect photo ops.

• Dark Sky Grove: A tranquil, solar-lit finale honoring Big Bear’s commitment to sustainability designed to honor Big Bear’s dark sky initiative.

The event runs Wednesday through Sunday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo located at 42801 Moonridge Road in Big Bear Lake. Admission is $20, with free entry for Alpine Zoo members and children under five with free parking for all at the Zoo’s Moonridge parking lot. Proceeds support wildlife rescue, conservation, and education through the Zoo and Care for Big Bear, making every visit a gift to the mountain itself.

Whether you’re sipping cocoa under glowing archways or snapping photos beside Santa’s Sleigh, the Alpine Zoo Wild Lights promises to be a new holiday tradition that’s heartfelt, unforgettable, and uniquely Big Bear. Tickets are available at bigbearzoo.org.