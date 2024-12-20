New Big Bear Lake Festival of Lights Competition

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This holiday season, a new tradition has started with the Big Bear Lake Festival of Lights Competition presented by Visit Big Bear. This community event invites local businesses, Big Bear residents and Big Bear homeowners to light up the valley and decorate their homes and storefronts.

Registration to participate in the competition has closed but everyone can vote for their favorite displays now through December 31st. Just grab a map and ballot from the Big Bear Lake Visitor Center located at 40824 Big Bear Boulevard or visit their website at www.bigbear.com to print the ballot. Then explore the Valley, check out the holiday lights and wreath displays and vote for your favorite in each category including both business and residential displays. Simply return completed ballots to the Visitor Center.

Prizes will be awarded on January 4th based on popular votes with $8,000 total in cash prizes, plus special membership and gift basket rewards. Spread holiday cheer this season and get in on the fun!