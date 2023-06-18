Outdoor Adventure Days, June 24th & 25th, Free Events!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Big Bear Ecotourism and Friends of Big Bear Valley present the 8th Annual Outdoor Adventure Days on June 24 and June 25. This is a diverse festival of outdoor activities, promoting the area’s natural beauty, accessibility and unique habitats. All events are FREE, but registration is required. Activities are scheduled for Saturday from 10am to 6:30pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm. Registration for all activities is on Saturday from 9am and 4pm and Sunday between 9am and 12pm. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis, so grab your friends and family and come early. Event headquarters will be at the outdoor patio of the Discovery Center located at 40971 North ShoreDrive/Hwy 38 in Fawnskin.

Some of the outdoor activities available include a lake tour on the 55-passenger Big Bear Queen paddlewheel boat ride or a 2-person kayak paddling experience! Enjoy exciting hikes on local trails, including a secret portion of the Cougar Crest trail. See amazing bird life with a guided bird walk to spot and identify land birds, or a guided tour by pontoon boat to see and identify our lake bird life. Eagle family fans can check out Jackie & Shadow’s nest from Dana Point Park with eagle experts on hand, or join a special Bald Eagle celebration on Saturday from 12pm to 2pm at the Discovery Center Amphitheater. Explore wildflower hikes at North Baldwin Pebble Plain, Sawmill Pebble Plain, and Metcalf Montane Meadow habitat, each containing several plants that exist nowhere else in the world!

The purpose of the Ecotourism Coalition and the Outdoor Adventure Days is to draw support for local businesses while increasing awareness of the value of Big Bear Valley’s unique natural habitats and species. Their priority is creating harmony between local residents, tourists, our businesses and our beautiful surroundings. Show your support, join in the adventure and come experience something new!

For more information, visit www.BigBearEcotourism.org