Visit Big Bear’s Fishin’ for $50k Trout Tournament This Weekend

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – This weekend, anglers will compete for big prizes in the 2023 Fishin’ for $50k Trout Tournament on June 10th-11th. The lake is stocked with thirty tagged trout including five Grand Prize winners worth $10k each for tournament anglers. Non-grand prize tagged trout winners will be awarded cash prizes, too. Cash prizes will also be awarded in weight class awards with categories for both adults and children.

Other prizes up for grabs include the heaviest trout for various age categories and, new this year, in celebration of the 25th Anniversay of the Tournament, one $2,500 prize will go to the angler bringing in the largest fish by weight!

Pre-registration for this event is sold out with limited in-person registration available today, Friday, June 9th, from 12noon to 10pm, while supplies last, at the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce located at 630 Bartlett Road in the Big Bear Lake Village.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 3:00pm at the Bartlett Street lot in the Big Bear Village. The awards ceremony includes a general raffle with thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear, bait and tackle from national manufacturers plus lunch (vouchers purchased at registration). Anglers also have a chance to win a brand-new fishing kayak as part of a separate raffle courtesy of Big Bear Sporting Goods.



For more information about the 2023 Fishin’ for $50k Trout Tournament, visit BigBear.com or call Visit Big Bear at 1-800-424-4232.