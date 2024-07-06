Saturday is National Get Outdoors Day (Adventure Pass Free Day)

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Discovery Center hosts National Get Outdoors Day, a free day in the San Bernardino National Forest, this Saturday, June 8th. For anyone in Big Bear who is looking to recreate in the National Forest on that day, adventure passes will not be required at the sites where you would generally need one.

In addition, the Big Bear Discovery Center is having a celebratory National Get Outdoors Day event at the center with a variety of activities for their visitors to participate in as well as a number of booths from organizations that contribute to the prosperity of this community. Organized events include guided nature walks, gold panning, pinecone birdfeeders crafts, reading animal tracks and a tour of the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve Flower Walk.

For more information and their schedule of FREE events, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-get-outdoors-day-tickets-893821914407?aff=oddtdtcreator