Big Bear Memorial Day Weekend Events!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Memorial Day weekend in the Big Bear Valley is filled with activities and events but, most importantly, a time to remember those who fought and gave all for our country. The City of Big Bear Lake and the American Legion Post 58 will hold their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Veteran’s Park on Monday, May 29th beginning at 11am. Veterans Park is located at 40870 Big Bear Blouvard. County Supervisor Dawn Lowe will be in attendance and Mayor Perri Melnick will deliver a speech to honor our fallen and retired heroes. This event is free for all attendees. The celebration continues at the American Legion after the ceremony, with free hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and fries for veterans and active-duty military.

Celebrate the weekend in the Village with the Annual Grill & Chill Festival presented by Visit Big Bear. The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 25th and May 26th from 10am to 5pm both days in the Village at 630 Bartlett Road in Big Bear Lake. This family friendly event features the best BBQ and craft beers around plus live music, shopping, kids activities and more! Admission is free but boost the experience with special event packages. For more information, visit www.bigbear.com.

There is still time to register for this Monday’s Memorial Day 5K in the Village on May 27th. The morning begins with a Commemoration Ceremony at 7:45am to remember those who sacrificed for our freedom. The ceremony is open to the public. Then discover the challenging but beginner and family friendly 3 mile course with breathtaking lake views! Race start time is 8am with same day registration starting at 6am in the Bartlett Road parking lot at 630 Bartlett Road in the Big Bear Lake Village. Sign up or learn more at www.elevatedsocal.com.

Prost to Oktoberfest’s little sister, Maifest, at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday, May 25th-May 26th. The 7th Annual Big Bear Lake Maifest opens on Saturday from 1pm to 8pm and Sunday from 12noon to 6pm. This event offers the same traditional German food and fare as the famous fall festival including contests and live music as well as the famous Maypole! For ticket information, visit www.bigbearevents.com. Due to limited parking, the BBLCC suggests taking the free Mountain Transit Big Bear Trolley to the event with complimentary rides back to any home or lodging accommodation in the Big Bear Valley on Saturday, May 25th between 6pm to 10:30pm. . Check out the trolley routes at www.mountaintransit.org.

Big Bear’s youth group, the Big Bear Rotary International Interact Club, is hosting a FREE carwash service at Worldmark by Wyndham this weekend, Saturday, May 25th to Monday, May 27th from 10am to 4pm daily. Donations are appreciated to benefit the youth group and their activities. Worldmark by Wyndham is located at 240 Starvation Flats in Big Bear Lake.

Last but certainly not least, as you check out all the local yard sales over the weekend, make sure to make a stop at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s Annual Memorial Day “Treasure Sale” fundraiser on Friday, May 24th, 8am to 5pm and Saturday, May 25th, 8am to 3pm.