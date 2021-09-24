Saturday is National Public Lands Day

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the Southern California Mountains Foundation and Care for Big Bear invite you to take part as we celebrate our beautiful landscape on the 26th annual National Public Lands Day. We’ll come together as a community to improve the lands we love so much – volunteers can donate their time on Maple Hills Trails or at City parks. Registration is required (but free) for both activities.

If you’re up for getting your hands dirty, join the SCMF Big Bear Trails Program at Maple Hills Trails. We’ll work on sections of the new trails using rakes, McLeod’s, and loppers. Check in is at 8:30 am at the Big Bear High School Parking Lot, and we will work until 11:30 am. Lunch will be provided by SCMF. Participants must be 18 or older, and wear closed-toed shoes and long pants. Bring water and gloves if possible. All tools will be provided and Trail Stewards will offer instruction. To register for this event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-bear-trails-national-public-lands-day-2021-registration-173088310797.

Care for Big Bear is leading the charge on a park clean-up at locations throughout Big Bear. Participants will be provided with trash pickers, bags and assigned locations. Registrants can choose a start time of 8 am, 8:30 am, 9 am, or 9:30 am. Check-in is at the Big Bear Visitor Center. All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult. To register for this event, please visit https://www.bigbear.com/care-for-big-bear/preserve-our-natural-playground/.