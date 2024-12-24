New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This New Year’s Eve, join Snow Summit’s 60th annual New Year’s Eve Party and Torchlight Parade on December 31, 2024. Don’t miss the thrill as over 200 skilled skiers and snowboarders cascade down the mountain at Snow Summit, transforming the darkness into a mesmerizing sea of light with their torches, creating a magical spectacle before the grand ball drop. Make it a full unforgettable day by hitting the slopes from 8:30am onwards. Bring the whole family for an alpine filled day packed with skiing and snowboarding, lessons for all skill levels, top-notch rentals, on-site dining, and the exhilarating snow tubing at the Grizzly Ridge Tube Park. There will be live entertainment throughout the day leading into the evening Torchlight Parade. The festivities kick off around 6pm and admission to the parade viewing area is FREE. The free entertainment schedule includes:

• 6PM: Event starts with live DJ

• 6:30PM-7:30PM: Opening performance by Eric Roebuck

• 8PM-9PM: Headliner performance by Bad Suns

• 9PM-10PM: Torchlight Parade with live DJ

Also, Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon’s annual family New Year’s Eve, Big Bear’s only family event featuring children’s activities, live music, dancing and dining. The perfect celebration to ring in the New Year with one of Country music’s legendary bands, the Doo Wah Riders, a special New Year’s Eve menu, full bar and fun activities for the kids. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the fun continues past midnight. Children’s activities include an indoor bounce house and arts and crafts projects for the kids. As always, the celebration includes a complimentary champagne toast, plenty of New Year’s party favors, and a massive balloon drop at midnight. Reservations are highly recommended. Tickets are $24.00 for adults and $12.00 for 1 to 17 year olds. Wyatt’s Cafe and Saloon is located inside the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake located at 42900 Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear Lake. For more info call (909) 585-3000 or log onto www.bigbearevents.com.