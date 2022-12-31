The 58th Running of the Torchlight Parade Rings in the New Year as Snow Summit Celebrates it’s 70th Anniversary

Big Bear Lake, CA – Torches will illuminate the slopes at Snow Summit on New Year’s Eve. Beginning at about 8:00 p.m. Start the New Year by ringing in the New Year at Snow Summit’s 58th annual Torchlight Parade. Admission to the parade viewing area is FREE and open to all ages with a live DJ. Watch 200+ skiers and snowboarders light up the night as they make their way down the face of the mountain in the dark with torches to create a spellbinding spectacle of light. Bundle up as wet weather is expected turning to snow later on New Years morning. The event will begin around 7PM at Snow Summit and can be seen from many areas in Big Bear Lake within eyesight of the resort.