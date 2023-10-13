Annual Community Ski Swap at Snow Summit

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Snow Summit Race Team is hosting the annual Community Ski Swap on Sunday, October 22nd, from 9am to 12noon. Don’t miss the chance to buy, sell or swap skis, snowboards, boots, winter outdoor clothing and more! This event is a fundraiser for the Snow Summit Race Team with real bargains to be had on new and used equipment for the upcoming winter sports season.

Now is a good time to clean our your garage of skis, ski boots, poles, snowboards and boots, helmets and other winter gear! If you’re looking to sell, please bring your items priced to sell and remember that 20% of all sales goes to benefit the Big Bear Ski Education Foundation. Sellers should bring your items for sale to Snow Summit before 8:30am to get checked in then set up your gear to sell. You will need to stay at the swap and be responsible for items for sale.

Buyers, make sure to bring cash. Some sellers may accept checks, VENMO or ZELLE, but there is no guarantee that they will be accepted at the swap. All equipment is sold “as is” and there are absolutely no warranties for condition or suitability.

Local ski/board shops, Getboards and Goldsmiths Sports, to name a few, will be on hand for sizing and to answer any questions you may have.