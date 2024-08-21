Visit Big Bear Presents Labor Day Drone Show on September 1st

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – This Labor Day Weekend, Big Bear is lighting up the sky with a spectacular Labor Day Drone Show on Sunday, September 1st, at 9 PM! Hosted by Visit Big Bear, this breathtaking display will launch from Pine Knot Marina, creating a mesmerizing aerial spectacle you won’t want to miss! Watch as hundreds of drones light up the night, forming incredible patterns and animations high above the lake.

Perfectly visible from Veterans’ Park, The Village, and all the best spots around the lake. And be sure to tune in to KBHR on 93.3 or 102.5 FM for a musical accompaniment to the show.

So gather your friends, bring your family, and make this Labor Day weekend unforgettable! Remember, it’s all happening on September 1st at 9PM—don’t miss out on the magic in the mountains!

For more information on this and other Labor Day events, please visit bigbear.com or call our visitor center at 1-800-424-4232.