Bear Mountain & Snow Summit to Open this Weekend!

Big Bear Mountain Resort is scheduled to open for the 2023-2024 Winter season this weekend. "Pass Holder Day" at Bear Mountain opens on Saturday, November 25th, followed by both Bear Mountain and Snow Summit open to valid pass holders and the public on Sunday, November 26th.

Bear Mountain, “Pass Holder Day”, is from 8:30am to 4pm for valid pass holders including 23/24 BBMR Anytime, Dual Season, Ikon Pass, Ikon Base Pass, and Ikon Session Pass holders. Lift tickets will not be available for purchase and equipment rentals will only be available to book on-site.

Opening Day for all guests for both Snow Summit and Bear Mountain will be on Sunday with both resorts open from 8:30am to 4pm for all Pass holders and paid ticket guests.

Keep in mind, Bear Mountain will operate Friday through Sunday through December 8th before opening daily. Ski/snowboard lessons will not be offered at Bear Mountain until December 15th due to ongoing construction near the Adventure Academy and beginner area. For opening weekend, only Chair 9 for advanced riders will be available with limited terrain and park features. Beginner terrain will not be offered so it is recommended that beginner to intermediate riders head over to Snow Summit.

Snow Summit will operate daily with the exception of Grizzly Ridge Tube Park that is scheduled to open on December 9th.

Now part of BBMR, Snow Valley Mountain Resort will offer an all new experience with updated base area facilities, expanded beginner terrain and more. Snow Valley is scheduled to open on Saturday, December 2nd.



To learn more about all of our local resorts, visit www.bigbearmountainresort.com.