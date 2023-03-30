Mountain Matters with Ryan Orr

Big Bear News – KBHR – Grizzly- Big Bear Lake, CA – Residents woke up Thursday morning to yet more snow after the latest of what seems like countless storms passed through the Big Bear Valley. While our drought-stricken region and namesake lake are in desperate need of moisture, there seems to be a welcome relief in the forecast with a warmer and clear weekend and no significant precipitation forecast in the next several days.

The good news is that Big Bear Lake’s level has increased by 7 feet and one inch since Jan. 3, a number that will undoubtedly rise further as the melt-off continues. It’s already confirmed that the East boat ramp will be open for the summer season due to the lake’s rise and we hope more news of formerly full recreational areas like swim beach will also benefit from the runoff. For weekly lake statistics visit bbmwd.com.

Some lucky fight fans may catch a glimpse of one of MMA’s most famous figures as Conor “The Notorious” McGregor has announced on his social media channels that his next fight camp will take place in Big Bear Lake. The area has long been a favorite among fighters such as Tito Ortiz, Oscar De La Hoya, Mike Tyson, and more, due to the advantage of high-altitude training. McGregor is gearing up for a return to the Octagon after a long layoff to face Michael Chandler. Further details on the fight haven’t been released yet.

A new Curator has joined the Big Bear Alpine Zoo for what we will hope will be her forever home. Jessica Whiton joins the local zoo after spending three years opening the world’s first Beluga Whale sanctuary in Iceland. After losing several of the zoo’s favorite residents last year including all of the original wolves that had spent decades in the zoo, Whiton hopes to find new animal ambassadors to come to Big Bear.

Weather delays continue to affect everything from prep sports to concerts and more. The latest victim is the delay of the opening of the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve and its corresponding wildflower walks. According to the Southern California Mountains Foundation, the first wildflowers walks will be postponed at least until April 8 to keep the area safe for the unique belly plants, some of which can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Keep your eye on the social media pages for the Foundation as they will update the opening date as further assessments are made.