Music In The Mountains Concert Series Returns This Summer

Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly – Big Bear Lake – Music in the Mountains is back and the Southern California Mountains Foundation is hoping to sell out every concert this year to raise $100,000. All proceeds go towards the interpretive and volunteer services at the Big Bear Discovery Center that visitors and residents have come to expect. The concerts this year will again be held at the Discovery Center’s outdoor amphitheater complete with a stage front dance area. The concerts kick off July 8th with popular Journey Tribute band DSB and continue every other weekend through September 2, 2023. For more information, tickets and the schedule of acts, visit mountainsfoundation.org.

